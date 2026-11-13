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Louisiana ranks eighth of fifty states for Year 2 funding increases, receiving $211.9 million from CMS for Rural Health Transformation Program
By Louisiana Department of Health,9 days ago
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has secured $211.9 million in second-year funding through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), an increase of approximately $3.5 million over Louisiana’s first-year award. Louisiana recorded the eighth-largest funding increase among all 50 states, building on the Department’s successful organization and execution of the program’s first year.
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