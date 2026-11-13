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San Diego's High Society Jazz Band Plays Fallbrook on Nov. 15
By Kamal Jenkins,9 days ago
San Diego's High Society Jazz Band is booked into Fallbrook on Nov. 15, a six-piece stop on Fallbrook Music Society's 49th concert season. The date was already on the society's eight-concert calendar when Village News previewed the season in August. On Nov. 12 the paper carried a society submission that put names, styles and ticket figures on the same booking.
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