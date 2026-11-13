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Honeywell: $23.2 Million Navy Order For Radiation-Hardened Microelectronics Equipment
By Amit Chowdhry,9 days ago
Honeywell International has received a $23.2 million Navy job order to provide integrated-circuit factory equipment and sustainment support for strategic radiation-hardened microelectronics. The firm-fixed-price order was issued to Honeywell’s Plymouth, Minnesota, operation under a previously established basic ordering agreement identified as N0016423GGM75. The resulting job order carries contract number N0016427FG003....