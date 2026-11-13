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Massachusetts State Police Partner with Avon Police Department to Conduct Joint Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Operation
8 days ago
AVON — On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section (CVES) and the Avon Police Department conducted a joint operation to enforce heavy commercial vehicle exclusion restrictions and promote roadway safety. During the course of the operation, police weighed 150 commercial vehicles, conducted 45 commercial...