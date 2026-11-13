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Parkway Corporation: New Hope Acquisition Expands National Parking Portfolio
By Amit Chowdhry,9 days ago
Parkway Corporation has acquired a surface parking lot and two fully leased commercial buildings at the intersection of Main and Bridge Streets in New Hope, Pennsylvania. The investment extends Parkway’s national strategy of acquiring centrally located parking assets in markets with constrained supply and multiple sources of demand. The...