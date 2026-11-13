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Dallas Rocker Paul Cauthen Returns to Bomb Factory With New Album, Cancer Update
By Isabella Rodriguez,9 days ago
Paul Cauthen, the booming-voiced outlaw country singer known to fans as Big Velvet, is set to headline The Bomb Factory in Dallas on Nov. 21, with Tyler Halverson opening the show. The Saturday night concert, scheduled for 8 p.m., arrives as Cauthen tours behind Book of Paul, which the venue describes as his fifth studio album.