undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
RON FAUCHEUX: How ballot issues fared and why they’re so important
By RON FAUCHEUX,8 days ago
Elections are about more than candidates. They're also about ideas. Ballot issues give voters a chance to decide public policy directly, without relying on politicians or political parties to do it for them. An issue referendum can be more important than the candidates running; issue propositions shape laws and government policies long after campaign signs come down.