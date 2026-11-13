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Four semifinalists named for Louisiana Tech’s next president. See who’s up for the top job.
By HALEY MILLER,9 days ago
The search for the next leader of Louisiana Tech University entered the final stretch Friday as the search committee for the University of Louisiana System announced four candidates:. General Jason Armagost. Dr. John Flake. Dr. Brett Welch. Dr. Matt Napoli. The semifinalists will participate in on-campus interviews Monday and Tuesday,...