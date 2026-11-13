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As holidays approach and food needs grow, 100 turkeys donated in Catonsville: 'Makes me feel good'
By Jack Watson,9 days ago
CATONSVILLE, Md. — With Thanksgiving approaching and local food needs growing, 100 turkeys were given away Friday morning on Frederick Road in Catonsville. The giveaway was a team effort; State Fare restaurant donated the turkeys, Salem Lutheran Church provided Walmart gift cards, and volunteers from Catonsville Emergency Assistance helped distribute everything to families in need.
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