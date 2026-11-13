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Five For Friday: November 13, 2026
By J. Andrew,8 days ago
— Artificial Brain – Antilla. Artificial Brain remains, as a collective, one of the modern masters of technically brilliant dissonant death metal. And while their chops remain as impressive as ever on Antilla, the way they bring everything together strikes me as way more atmospheric than before. In fact, some of the guitar arrangements even remind me of Blut Aus Nord and Krallice. Think of those bands getting together with Gorguts and Ulcerate and you’ll have a good idea of what this album brings to the table.