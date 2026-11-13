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Nathan Hochman Backs Challenge to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Erasure of 548 Death Row Sentences
By Taylor Parise,9 days ago
After condemning Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute nearly one-fourth of the nation’s death row sentences, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is backing those challenging the move. Hochman announced his office’s support for the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation’s (CJLF) legal challenge against Newsom’s proposed blanket commutation...
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