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Walmart’s $6 Billion Automation Bet and DHL’s Orchestration Strategy: Two Playbooks, One Hard Question
By Angeline Fernandes,9 days ago
Two announcements in the past three weeks sum up where warehouse automation stands at the end of 2026. On October 29, Walmart and Symbotic expanded their commercial agreement to bring more automation to 25 U.S. regional distribution centers, with an initial commitment of roughly $6 billion spread over several years. Eleven days later, DHL Supply Chain described a very different path: it is scaling the robots it already runs, moving AI orchestration into live warehouses, and piloting what it calls adaptive robotics.