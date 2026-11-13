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The 38th Annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights opens Saturday night
By Next Up,9 days ago
The 38th Annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Madison’s Olin Park will be open tomorrow for all to visit and enjoy at no charge. A free fun memory making Drive Through event!. Lights will be turned on at dusk on Saturday, Nov. 14 around 5 p.m. and the drive through event will open shortly thereafter. Regarding John Nolen Construction: The show will remain open every single evening with access at both entry point. Lights will be on at Dusk Nov. 14 through Dec 31. Booths are open (think candy canes!) from 4:30-10 p.m. each evening.