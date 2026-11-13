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From Night of the Living Dead to Insidious: 10 horror films that began long-running series
By Colleen Cabili,8 days ago
These 10 low-budget horror movies, from Night of the Living Dead to Insidious, turned modest reported budgets into long-running film franchises and recurring villains. Many of horror's longest-running series began with modest money and a single idea that later films could repeat. Sometimes that idea was a villain. Sometimes it was a premise or a filming style. The pattern stretches from a zombie film made in the Pittsburgh area in 1968 to a supernatural film produced by Blumhouse in 2010.