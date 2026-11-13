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Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Educational Foundation awards over $435,000 during annual Surprise Squad
By Johnson County Post Sponsor,7 days ago
Over 190 grants totaling more than $435,000 were awarded to staff last week by the Blue Valley Educational Foundation (BVEF) during its annual Surprise Squad event. These grants provide exceptional support to exemplary educators and staff, helping them cultivate lifelong learners prepared to navigate their future with purpose. BVEF continues to enrich educational excellence across Blue Valley schools — contributing more than $10 million to the district since its founding in 1990.