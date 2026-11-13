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PV teen receives outpouring of support after his lawn care business equipment was stolen
By Juliana Garcia,9 days ago
As a 10-year-old in the sixth grade, Sonny Gallardo started mowing lawns around Prairie Village. Gallardo, whose grandmother Monica Gallardo describes as a lifelong entrepreneur who had gumball machines at his favorite barbershop at the age of 4, fell in love with lawn care after working in the yard with his grandfather, Tony Gallardo.
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