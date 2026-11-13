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Jaguar Land Rover cut profit forecast, pushed Tata Motors to quarterly loss
By Cris Tolomia,5 days ago
Jaguar Land Rover lowered its full-year profit guidance on Friday, and its parent, India's Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, posted a net loss for the July-September quarter. JLR now expects an adjusted EBIT margin between 2% and 3% for the full year, along with a free cash outflow of roughly £1.25 billion ($1.64 billion), the company said. It pointed to continuing difficulties in its markets, geopolitical uncertainty and the exceptional costs booked during the quarter. The previous margin forecast was 4%.