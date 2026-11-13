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Where your San Mateo County sales tax dollars go: $1B on ‘critical needs,’ affordable housing
By Hannah Bensen,9 days ago
San Mateo County has spent more than $1 billion through the Measure K sales tax — and its predecessor, Measure A — to support local services and facilities since 2012. Of that, around $129 million has helped finance affordable housing projects and an additional $200 million was spent on other housing or homelessness initiatives.