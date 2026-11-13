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Truckers Die at 61? The Health Crisis We Ignore
By FreightWaves Staff,9 days ago
Truck drivers die at 61? Jeremy Reymer breaks down the driver health crisis, mental health tools, sleep, nutrition and the 5 axles of health. In this FreightWaves Today interview, the Project 61 founder explains why trucking works against nearly every basic rule of long-term health—and what drivers, fleets and the industry can do about it. He also talks about veterans in trucking, the reality of isolation on the road and why sleep may be the most overlooked risk in the cab.