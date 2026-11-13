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SIX-MAN FOOTBALL REPORT – QUARTERFINALS BY KERRY SHERMAN
By Anthony Garcia,9 days ago
Chalk held in the 6-man opening round last weekend, with all of the top-8 seeds taking care of business. Four of the eight games were decided by fewer than 40 points, but three of those still had the sportsmanship clock rolling before the spread narrowed. The quarterfinal round gives us four rematches from earlier in the season. The two highest-seeded winners this round will host next week’s semifinals. All games are in bracket order.