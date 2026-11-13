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Ames finalists make their case for history
By Rachel Reed,9 days ago
When it comes to the legality of state gun restrictions, should courts look to the founding era — or to Reconstruction?. On Nov. 10, two student teams sparred over the Second Amendment and constitutional history during the final round of the 2026 Harvard Law School Ames Moot Court Competition. Established in 1911, it is one of the nation’s most prestigious contests centered on appellate advocacy and brief-writing.