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TUD Secures Historic Long-Term Water BOR Agreement
By Tracey Petersen,9 days ago
Sonora, CA—Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) secured a historic long-term water agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for up to 6,000 acre-feet annually from New Melones Reservoir, benefiting municipal, industrial, and agricultural needs for it and Chicken Ranch Rancheria. “This agreement represents years of persistence, partnership, and careful planning,”...