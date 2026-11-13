undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
National Technician Appreciation Week Set for June 13-19, 2027
By Kevin Linger,8 days ago
National Technician Appreciation Week will take place June 13-19, 2027, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) and its Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) announced. The eighth annual event will carry the theme “Celebrating technicians that keep us moving.”. The week recognizes professional technicians’ work supporting truck safety, reliability, and fleet...