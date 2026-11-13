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Pogo Technologies Virtual Global session: 2026’s buzziest consumer product launches – as revealed by verified buyers
By Dom Wong,8 days ago
After creating a database of 100,000 purchase verified shoppers, Pogo Technologies created Insights Library. In this 2026 Quirk’s Event – Virtual Global session, a speaker from the company analyzed the largest product launches of 2026 to inspire new ideas within attendees. 2026’s buzziest consumer product launches – as...