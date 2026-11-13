undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
quantilope Virtual Global session: Beyond the hype: How category twins went from experiment to enterprise-ready
By Jannik Meyners,8 days ago
Synthetic data is one of the most talked-about topics in market research but the leap from promising concept to production-ready tool is anything but simple. What does that journey actually look like? In this session from the 2026 Quirk’s Event – Virtual Global, two speakers from quantilope described the process of building their Category Twins platform.