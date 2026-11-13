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Reading Reno: Jacci Turner publishes two new novels
By Katey Roshetko,9 days ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jacci Turner is an Amazon bestselling author of middle grade, young adult fiction and books for grownups! She just recently published two new books, including the final book in her Tree Singer series. She stopped by Morning Break to share details about both “Railroad Women” and “Heart Talker.” Click here for Turner’s calendar of upcoming events.