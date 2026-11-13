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Opinion: By emptying death row, Newsom broke a promise and disregarded the will of voters
By Staff,9 days ago
This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute the death sentences of 548 inmates just weeks before he leaves office is the latest episode in California’s 70-year-long political, legal and philosophical debate over capital punishment. It also adds...