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Romano Delivers Bruno Fernandes Man Utd Future Update After Pochettino Appointment
By Alfie Cairns Culshaw,9 days ago
Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant update on Bruno Fernandes' future at Manchester United, following the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as new manager. The Red Devils have endured a dismal start to the new campaign, winning just one of their first ten Premier League matches — a return that leaves them in the bottom three. Michael Carrick has subsequently been sacked and has been replaced by former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Pochettino.