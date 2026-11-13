undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries calls for ‘dramatic change’ in Israel policy
By Sharon Udasin,9 days ago
U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat poised to become the chamber’s speaker in January, called for a significant shift in the U.S.-Israel relationship but stopped short of opposing defense partnerships. “The status quo is unacceptable, and we need dramatic change,” Jeffries told reporters...
37