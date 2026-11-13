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AMA targets downcoding, AI licensure; Jacksonville pharmacy owner indicted in $51M fraud; drug-response gene variants found in every participant — Morning Medical Update
8 days ago
The top news stories in medicine today: The AMA moves against insurer downcoding and says AI can't be licensed as a physician; a Jacksonville pharmacy owner is indicted in a $51 million health care fraud scheme; an NIH study finds every participant carried a gene variant that can affect drug response.