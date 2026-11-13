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Averages lie, distributions tell the truth: a better way to judge risk adjustment factor coding
7 days ago
What exactly is your RAF score telling you about patients and coding? Here’s why the lower-RAF score clinic might be the better coder. A lower average risk adjustment factor (RAF) score in one clinic does not automatically mean that clinic is undercoding. RAF is a measure of the expected cost and clinical risk of a specific patient population — not a direct report card on coding quality. Judging documentation and coding performance on the absolute average RAF of the underlying population is one of the most common analytic mistakes in accountable care organization (ACO) and value-based care oversight, and it can lead groups to reward the wrong clinics and pressure the right ones.