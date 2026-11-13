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Orbital Plein
8 days ago
45 pieces of art blend into one in Josh Rush's exhibition Orbital Plein. By bringing together work from different periods and places in his life, Rush reflects on his routines. His time spent riding his bike along the canal towpath, walking along Oval Beach on Lake Michigan, and paddling across the lagoon of Oxbow School of Art. He shares his process of soaking up the world around him, and ultimately, Orbital Plein becomes a map of where Josh Rush has been, both physically and emotionally.