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Longevity Health Holdings deciding future of bio-aesthetic, therapeutic businesses
By Melina Druga,7 days ago
The board of directors of Pittsburgh-based Longevity Health Holdings, a company focused on longevity and healthy aging, has announced that it is exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives for the bio-aesthetic and therapeutic businesses that will maximize value for the company and its stakeholders. The decision process will include evaluating multiple...