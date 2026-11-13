undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, Physician andNational Health Official, Visits Florida Tech
By Adam Lowenstein,9 days ago
Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, the Brevard County native and award‑winning, board‑certified family medicine physician currently serving our nation as Acting U.S. Surgeon General and director of national health communications for the Office of the Surgeon General, visited Florida Tech on Friday, Nov. 6. A longtime Brevard resident with more...