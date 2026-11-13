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Drexel Freezes Elementary Education Major, Leaving Just 7 New Students This Fall
By David Rosen,8 days ago
Drexel University has paused admission into its in-person elementary education major after just seven new full-time School of Education students enrolled this fall, a decision the school is calling temporary even as current students and a major donor push back. The pause leaves the future of a program that has fed teachers directly into Philadelphia classrooms for years in limbo, at a moment when the city is already struggling to keep enough educators in front of students.
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