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New Music Friday: Ruby Rose Turner, Leon Thomas, Grey Oakes, Ella Langley, The Chainsmokers & More
By Justin James,9 days ago
Another Friday, another reason to turn the volume all the way up. From major names making their return to rising artists giving us something new to obsess over, this week’s New Music Friday lineup has a little bit of everything. Whether you’re looking for your next country favorite, a pop track to play on repeat, or something completely unexpected, there’s no shortage of new music worth checking out.