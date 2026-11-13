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Scranton Schools Vote to Seize Former Penn Foster Building for $2.2M
By Lizzy Nguyen,8 days ago
Scranton school directors voted 7-2 this week to authorize going after the former Penn Foster property at 925 Oak St. through legal action, agreeing to pay $2.2 million for the 85,000-square-foot building if the district cannot strike a deal with its current owner. The vote does not mean the purchase is final or that any taking has happened yet — it simply clears the district to pursue the acquisition if negotiations stall.