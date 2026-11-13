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Health Care Association of NJ Honors Lauren Pote as ‘Administrator of the Year’
9 days ago
Laurel Brook Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center’s Lauren Pote has been honored by the Health Care Association of New Jersey (HCANJ) as “Administrator of the Year.” The accomplished skilled nursing professional, who has led the Mt. Laurel skilled nursing center since 2024, accepted the honor at HCANJ’s Annual Convention and Awards Ceremony in Atlantic City.