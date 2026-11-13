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Union Baptist Church in Clanton celebrating 100-year anniversary
By Carey Reeder,9 days ago
Union Baptist Church in the West End Community of Clanton is celebrating its 100-year anniversary on Nov. 15 as the church boasts the theme of ‘Still Standing.’. The church, located at 110 Liberty Street, Clanton, will have Rev. Mack H. Parker Jr. as the host pastor, and Dr. Allen Jerome Sims Sr. will serve as the guest speaker for the service that is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.