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F1 Reporter Banned for Rest of Season by FIA After Criticism of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc
By Mike Chiari,9 days ago
"The FIA considers that your article falls short of the standards of professionalism expected of media representatives accredited to cover the FIA Formula 1 world championship," the letter read. "Accordingly, the FIA has decided to exercise its discretion under the 2026 FIA Formula 1 world championship accreditation guidelines to withdraw your media accreditation for the remainder of the 2026 season, with immediate effect."