undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vicksburg police investigating murder-suicide deaths of husband and wife
By Lauren Harvey,9 days ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police are investigating after a man fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, Police Chief Larry Burns said Friday. Officers responded around 9 a.m. Friday to an area behind Vicksburg Convalesce Home after receiving requests to check on the welfare of people inside a vehicle, Burns said at a news conference.