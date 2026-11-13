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Private markets investment firm Hamilton Lane expands leadership team
By Melina Druga,7 days ago
Conshohocken-based Hamilton Lane, a private markets investment firm, recently announced it has expanded its Infrastructure and Real Assets Investment team. The Infrastructure and Real Assets platform represents approximately $111.7 billion in assets under management and supervision. “I’m thrilled to welcome this group of senior hires to the team,” Brent Burnett,...