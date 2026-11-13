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King of Prussia Is So Much More Than Your Average Mall
By Michael Bradley,7 days ago
It’s almost impossible to explain to younger generations how important the shopping mall was back in the mid-1980s, when 25,000 of them dotted the American landscape and served as regional centerpieces. With no online retail, it was the peak of commercial convenience. Dozens of stores under one roof? Amazing. You had the big-box chains, the specialty clothing shops, the music stores, Spencer’s Gifts and other quirky alternatives—and, of course, the mighty food court. You could get your ears pierced, grab a few CDs, take a walk, grab a slice, or (like a lot of us back then) just hang out. For many kids in 1980s, it was the ideal parent-approved place to go with your friends.