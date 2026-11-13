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Ellwood announces investment in advanced forging technology
By Liz Carey,7 days ago
Ellwood City-based, family-owned specialty metals, forgings, and engineered and finished component manufacturer Ellwood announced it had invested in its closed-die forging operations. The company said the investment represents a commitment to the future of American forging, and positions Ellwood as a manufacturer of increasingly complex, high-performance components while strengthening its...