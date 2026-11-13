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Mid-Atlantic Loss Prevention Conference Tackles ORC, SNAP Theft And AI Security
By Shelby Report Staff,9 days ago
Retail executives, loss prevention specialists and law enforcement officials met Nov. 4 at the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Loss Prevention Conference. Topics included organized retail crime, theft of SNAP benefits, cargo theft, gift card fraud, human trafficking and the growing use of artificial intelligence in retail security. The New Jersey Food Council...
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