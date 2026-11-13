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Northampton Book Fair to return to Center for the Arts
By Trent Levakis,9 days ago
NORTHAMPTON — The Northampton Antiquarian Book, Ephemera and Book Arts Fair returns this month for its 10th year as a hub for book lovers from all over. Forty rare booksellers, paper Americana specialists, literary presses and book artists, including hand bookbinders and fine letterpress printers from New England and the mid-Atlantic states, will convene in Northampton to exhibit, sell and connect with each other and the public. The popular two-day fair will take place on Friday, Nov. 20, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley St.