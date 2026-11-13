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Springfield company brings rail back to Eugene facility
By News Staff,9 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. - A Springfield-based company just restored rail service to an industrial property in Eugene for the first time in nearly two decades. Stout Steel and Cedarwood revived the rail spur at 110 North Cleveland Street, with a rail car delivering the first shipment to the facility. A rail spur is a short, dead-end branch of railroad track that breaks off from the main line to serve a specific industrial facility, business or loading dock.
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