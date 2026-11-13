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The Evolving Role of Flash Memory in AI Computing
By Sally Ward-Foxton,9 days ago
Winbond was established in September 1987 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 1995. The company is headquartered at the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) in Taichung, Taiwan, and operates two highly automated and intelligent 12-inch wafer fabs in Taichung and Kaohsiung. Winbond is committed to providing comprehensive integrated circuit solutions to customers worldwide, with major product lines including Code Storage Flash, Customized Memory Solution (CMS), and various logic IC solutions.