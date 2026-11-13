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Intranasal Epinephrine Powder Safety After Double Dose, With Michael Blaiss, MD
9 days ago
Systolic blood pressure rose about 22 mm Hg with double-dose FMXIN002 vs 6 mm Hg with an autoinjector, without cardiovascular adverse events. Double-dose FMXIN002 (NS002), an investigational intranasal epinephrine powder, raised systolic blood pressure without cardiovascular or serious adverse events in adults with. , according to data presented at the...