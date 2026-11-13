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Miami-Dade mother arrested after 4 children found living in filthy trailer without running water, deputies say
9 days ago
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Miami-Dade mother was arrested early Friday morning after deputies said they discovered three of her children sleeping alone inside a trailer filled with garbage and moldy food, with no running water or electricity. According to an arrest report, Leslie Quinones faces four felony...
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